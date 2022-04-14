Swansea City loaned out Ollie Cooper to Newport County at the start of the season.

After being on the fringes of the first-team picture under former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper, the academy product embarked on the next stage of his progression earning a taste of senior men’s football at the Exiles.

The loan spell away from SA1 has proved to be a wonderful decision with him flourishing throughout large spells during Newport County’s promotion push.

Speaking back in January via WalesOnline, Swans head coach Russell Martin assessed the youngster’s loan spell:

“Long term I think he’ll do that (make an impact at first-team level). He’s a fantastic young player who has really benefitted from his time at Newport.

“We’ve had someone at most of the games and we’ve watched his clips on a Monday. I’ve spoken to him a few times and he is really enjoying himself and learning lots of new skills. It is no surprise he has done so well and he is one of the best midfielders in League Two, no doubt about that.

“He is someone we definitely see as part of our plans moving forward. He is going to come back a different player from the one we had in pre-season.”

A Swansea City first-team opportunity on the horizon?

With competition aplenty in the Swansea City’s attacking number eight positions, pre-season will give Cooper the opportunity to stake a claim to be involved in the first-team picture next season.

Capable of playing inside the pitch or out wide, his vision and creativity has proved to be a major catalyst for Newport County this season particularly when breaking down stubborn defences.

Despite registering nine assists, Cooper will need to build upon his solitary goal if he’s to occupy one of the Swans’ attacking positions next campaign.

As seen during his time in the development sides, he most certainly has an eye for goal it’s just about translating his qualities more consistently.

With exciting prospect Cameron Congreve also on the fringes of a first-team breakthrough, it will be interesting to see which creator Martin has ahead in his pecking order next season.

Swansea City kick-start the Easter weekend at home to Barnsley tomorrow.