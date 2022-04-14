Barnsley’s first-team analyst Nathan Kirby has left the club, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley have lost one of their key staff members and he has joined Besiktas.

Kirby has left Oakwell to reunite with former Tykes’ boss Valerien Ismael in the Turkish Super Lig.

He has now been replaced by Tom Yeomans.

Barnsley situation

Barnsley haven’t got over losing Ismael to West Brom last summer. They got to the Championship play-offs last season but are currently on the verge of slipping back into League One.

Markus Schopp was appointed last June but his appointment turned into a disaster and he won only once in 16 games before he was given the chop in November.

Poya Asbaghi was brought in to replace him, and although the side have picked up some results under his guidance, they have remained in deep trouble throughout this whole season and the damage was done earlier on.

The Yorkshire outfit still have an outside chance of staying up, despite their precarious league position. They are eight points from safety with six matches left to play.

Reading are their only catchable team now following Hull City’s impressive win away at Middlesbrough last weekend and Barnsley have a game in hand on the Royals.

They are in action tomorrow afternoon against Swansea City away before taking on Peterborough United in a huge game at home on Monday.

Losing analyst Kirby is a big setback for the club and there is no doubt that there needs to be some changes behind the scenes this summer.