Bradford City host Tranmere Rovers at Valley Parade in League Two tomorrow afternoon.

The Bantams will be looking to get back on track, winning one of their last five matches. Mark Hughes’ men will also be hoping to improve upon their home form, not winning a fixture at Valley Parade since January.

Rovers have also been struggling recently, winning one of their last five matches. The Birkenhead side will be aiming to get their first away win since they beat Crawley Town in January.

A win for Bradford City would see them surpass Leyton Orient in 14th place, putting them two points behind Hartlepool United.

Tranmere Rovers could possibly move back into the play-offs, overtaking Salford City, Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town in the process.

Bradford City team news

Loanee Tom Elliot is unlikely to feature again for the rest of the season, picking up a knee injury against Harrogate Town in February. Abobaker Eisa underwent surgery for a hamstring problem that he picked up against Scunthorpe United in November.

Matty Daly is unavailable after an injury has seen him missing from action since March. Levi Sutton is questionable after suffering a hernia in training but could be set to return sooner rather than later.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Ridehalgh

O’Connor

Song’o

Hendrie

Watt

Evans

Gilliead

Walker

Pereira

Cook

Hughes has been unable to have the effect he surely would’ve desired since his appointment at Bradford City. With recent results not going their way, The Bantams may be in for a tricky task against a Tranmere Rovers side aiming for a play-off spot.

Andy Cook and Dion Pereira may prove to be the difference in a fixture that looks one-sided on paper.

The match kicks off at 15:00.