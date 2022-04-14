Cardiff City boss Steve Morison says they will release Nottingham Forest-linked Alex Smithies this summer.

Cardiff City will be cutting ties with the goalkeeper at the end of this season.

Smithies, 32, sees his contract with the Championship side expire at the end of June and he will become a free agent.

Wales Online reported earlier this month that Nottingham Forest are keen on snapping him up.

Morison has confirmed he will be leaving the Bluebirds, as per a fresh report by Wales Online:

“He won’t be here next year. He has been excellent for us. Between us not being able to financially compete with where he is and what he would require and the fact he wants to get closer to home in the north of the country.”

Cardiff City spell to date

Cardiff City signed the experienced stopper back 2018 whilst they were in the Premier League but they were relegated from the top flight during his first campaign at the club.

Nevertheless, he has stuck with the Welsh side in the second tier since then and has made 87 appearances for them in all competitions to date.

Smithies started his career at Huddersfield Town and went on to become their number one, playing 274 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

QPR then lured him down south in 2016 and he spent three years in London as their number one before the Bluebirds swooped in.

The big question is will Nottingham Forest be his home next? The Reds are currently eyeing promotion under Steve Cooper but already have three goalkeepers in their ranks in Brice Samba, Ethan Horvath and Jordan Smith so it is hard to see why they would need to bring in another stopper unless one of their current options left the club.