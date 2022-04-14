West Brom are keen to bring defender Matt Clarke back again next season after his strong campaign on loan at The Hawthorns.

West Brom brought Clarke on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, and after injury interrupted his start, he has become a big hit with the Baggies.

The 25-year-old has played 29 times across all competitions and Steve Bruce is interested in bringing him back in the summer. However, if a reunion fails to materialise, here are three options West Brom should consider as alternatives…

Jake Clarke-Salter – Chelsea (on loan at Coventry City)

Clarke-Salter has been a big hit since joining Coventry City on loan, and as it stands, his contract is out at the end of the season.

The long-serving Chelsea defender looks unlikely to be making a breakthrough into Thomas Tuchel’s senior side so a move could be on the cards this summer, and he would certainly be a shrewd acquisition for the Baggies. Clarke-Salter is a left-footed centre-half who still has time to maximise his potential and develop further, also possessing a good amount of EFL experience.

Ciaran Clark – Newcastle United

Another left-sided centre-back who could be on the move this summer is Newcastle United man Clark.

The Irishman is out of favour under Eddie Howe and has previously worked with Steve Bruce so could be an option to consider. Although he has struggled in the top flight of late, Clark has over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, and his experience could make him a worthwhile adding for West Brom.

Mads Bech Sorensen – Brentford

Sorensen has found game time tough to come by since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League, but the 23-year-old Dane could be a player to watch for the future.

Both sound defensively and capable on the ball, Sorensen played 39 times in the Bees’ promotion-winning campaign and can operate as either a centre-back or a left-back. He could be a player worth looking at either on loan or permanently, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.