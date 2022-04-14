During Ian Holloway’s time at Blackpool, there weren’t many better players for him than Luke Varney.

The Englishman may have only been a Tangerine for one season, scoring five goals, but his impact was so much greater than just goals.

Varney joined Blackpool in 2010 on loan from Derby County. He arrived with little fanfare due to the club having DJ Campbell, Marlon Harewood and Brett Ormerod already.

However, Varney quickly became a cult hero with his important goals. He scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Fulham and the former Charlton Athletic striker also scored the winner against West Brom, and the opener in the win over Wolves.

Just like DJ Campbell, he didn’t score loads, five in 30 appearances, but his goals were always important ones.

THAT goal v Liverpool…

Rewind to October 2010. Liverpool were in the relegation zone and Blackpool had made a mixed start to life in the Premier League. The Seasiders had seven points from six games with heavy defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea mixed in with impressive wins over Wigan and Newcastle.

Next was a trip to Anfield and despite their poor start to life under Roy Hodgson, still had the likes of Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres along with a strong squad.

This didn’t matter to Holloway who kept to his tactics and his attacking football. A Charlie Adam penalty gave Blackpool the lead midway through the first half.

Then in stoppage time of the first half, Varney stepped up. Following a free-flowing attacking move that saw a clever chipped ball through to Varney, the goal was never in doubt. The forward hit it low and hard past Pepe Reina and sent Blackpool fans into euphoria.

This goal gave Blackpool a 2-0 lead going into halftime at Anfield and ended up being the winners as they won 2-1.

A goal that stays in most Blackpool fans’ minds as a favourite and worthy of a mention in ‘The72s Greatest Hits’.

See the match highlights below…