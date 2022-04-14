Wycombe Wanderers have recalled Olly Pendlebury from his loan spell at Woking, as announced by the non-league side.

Wycombe Wanderers have decided to bring the young midfielder back to Adams Park.

Pendlebury, 20, was allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis and move to the National League on a deal until the end of the season.

However, he has now returned to his parent club after playing only four times for the Cardinals.

Wycombe Wanderers spell so far

Wycombe Wanderers signed Pendlebury on a free transfer last summer to bolster their midfield ranks.

The former England youth international rose up through the Reading academy and was a key player for their youth sides before he penned his first professional contract back in 2019.

He made his first and only senior appearance for the Royals in an FA Cup clash against Luton Town in January 2021 before he was released last year.

The midfielder has since found a home with the Chairboys and made his debut for them on the opening day of this season against Accrington Stanley.

He has since played nine times for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals.

Woking then swooped in last month to give him an opportunity to get more game time under his belt but he has now left the non-league outfit.

Wycombe Wanderers are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and are outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Sunderland ahead of their games against Plymouth Argyle and AFC Wimbledon over the Easter weekend.