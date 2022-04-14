Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan, MK Dons talisman Scott Twine and Rotherham United hotshot Michael Smith will duke it out for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Season award.

The League One campaign is coming towards a close, and the time has come for this season’s star players to earn recognition for their efforts.

Now, the EFL has confirmed the nominees for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Season award: Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Bannan, MK Dons’ star Twine and Rotherham United talisman Smith. Here, we take a look at their campaigns to date…

Barry Bannan

After Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation, the Owls managed to hold on to Scottish star Bannan, and he has proved his worth once again this season.

Operating anywhere in the middle of the park as an attacking midfielder or deeper, the former Aston Villa man has starred, oozing class every time he’s walked on the pitch. Overall, Bannan has managed eight goals and 10 assists in 40 League One games, playing a key role in Darren Moore’s push for promotion back to the Championship.

Scott Twine

Twine has been a huge hit with MK Dons since arriving from Swindon Town last summer, proving his ability as one of the third tier’s standout stars this season.

The forward has played a pivotal role in Liam Manning’s side’s success, scoring 15 times and providing 12 assists while playing either on the left-hand side or in behind the striker as an attacking midfielder. At 22, there’s no doubt the best is yet to come from Twine – a worrying thought considering how strong he has been this season.

Michael Smith

Experienced striker Smith has scored 17 times and laid on six assists in League One this season, and his five EFL Trophy goals helped Rotherham United emerge victorious against Sutton United.

His efforts in the league have helped the Millers lead the pack for much of the season, solidifying his importance in Paul Warne’s side as they too fight for promotion back to the Championship. He now sits on 58 goals and 23 assists in League One over the course of his career after yet another strong season.