Rotherham United sit in 3rd place of the League One table and are on abysmal form recently.

It’s just the one win in seven league games for Paul Warne’s side, who look to be struggling to keep up with MK Dons and Wigan Athletic above them.

The Millers are three points behind the Dons in 2nd and hold the advantage of one game in hand over them, whilst having a greater goal difference.

Rotherham United have put in some disappointing performances recently, but a man who has shone despite this is Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu.

The right-wing-back may well have played his last game for the club though, leaving Fratton Park on crutches on Tuesday night as the Millers lost 3-0 to Portsmouth.

Nevertheless, Rotherham United should go all out to sign Osei-Tutu on a permanent basis from Arsenal to get more out of him next season.

Can a deal be done?

The flying wing-back has has featured in 10 games for Rotherham United since signing in January, scoring in the 96th minute Papa John’s Trophy final to help his side win the competition.

When around the age of 23, players tend to find a permanent club where they can play regularly, and at Arsenal, Osei-Tutu looks like he won’t be breaking into the squad anytime soon.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season, and after giving the Millers Tolaji Bola for a low fee at the start of the season, the London club may feel there’s a connection with the Yorkshire side, maybe leading to them selling Osei-Tutu for a reduced fee.

With him showing promise when playing, there should be no doubt in Warne’s mind about the return of Osei-Tutu – he should push the club to tie him down to a permanent deal.

Next up for Rotherham United is a home tie against Ipswich Town on Saturday at 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports.