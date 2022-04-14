Middlesbrough travel to the Vitality Stadium to clash with Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow.

With two losses in a row, Boro will surely be looking to improve upon their recent poor form. Middlesbrough’s form away from home has been solid recently, picking up a win and a draw in their last three matches on the road.

The Cherries have won two of their last five league fixtures, with a 3-0 away win against Huddersfield Town being the stand-out result. Bournemouth have also turned the Vitality Stadium into a fortress this season, not losing a match at home since January.

A win for Boro could see them move into the play-off places, overtaking Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in the process.

The Cherries would move seven points behind league leaders Fulham if they are able to beat Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough team news

Winger Sammy Ameobi hasn’t made a single appearance all season, injuring his knee last summer. Darnell Fisher picked up a knee injury last year that has side-lined for the entirety of the current campaign.

Martin Payero is unavailable after injuring his ankle in February against QPR. Isaiah Jones is also questionable after an illness has seen him miss Middlesbrough’s last two games.

Predicted XI

Lumley (GK)

Dijksteel

Fry

McNair

Tavernier

Crooks

Howson

McGree

Bola

Connolly

Balogun

Middlesbrough may possibly have their work cut out for them against a Bournemouth side that will be determined to secure automatic promotion in the remaining fixtures. Chris Wilder has rejuvenated a Boro side who looked unlikely to be in the play-off race during the tenure of Neil Warnock.

Folarin Balogun has been a breakout star this year and could make a difference in what could be a difficult fixture for the Teesiders.

The match kicks off at 15:00 and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.