Fulham stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson have been named alongside Bournemouth hotshot Dominic Solanke as the nominees for the Sky Bet Championship’s Player of the Season award.

With the Championship campaign coming towards its climax, the time has come for the EFL to name the nominees for the Player of the Season award.

It has been confirmed that Fulham stars Mitrovic and Wilson and Bournemouth talisman Solanke will duke it out for the award. We take a look at their seasons so far here…

Aleksandar Mitrovic

It says a lot about the Serbian hotshot’s season that his longest run without a goal has lasted only two games.

In 38 Championship games, Fulham star Mitrovic has netted 38 goals, smashing Ivan Toney’s record comfortably, and there’s still time for him to add to that total. It looks as though the Cottagers are on course to return to the Premier League as Championship champions, and Mitrovic’s contributions have played a huge part in their promotion bid.

Harry Wilson

Fulham’s impressive campaign has seen plenty of Marco Silva’s players impress, but Welsh wizard Wilson is certainly alongside Mitrovic as one of the stand out stars.

Since joining the club last summer, the 25-year-old, who has mainly operated on the right-hand side, has managed an impressive 10 goals and 15 assists, starring in the second-tier once again. His efforts in this campaign take him, to 39 goals and 34 assists in 126 Championship appearances, once again proving that he is just on another level.

Dominic Solanke

The Fulham duo will be battling Bournemouth hotshot Solanke for the award, with the former Chelsea and Liverpool man completely silencing any remaining doubters.

Solanke has been fantastic all season, netting 24 goals and providing six assists in 39 outings for Scott Parker’s Cherries, starting every single game so far. Any previous doubts about his ability in front of goal have been well and truly squashed, and his nomination for the end-of-season accolade is fully warranted after a season of hard work at the top of the pitch.