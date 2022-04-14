West Brom face Blackpool this Good Friday, looking to finish what has been a disappointing season on a high note.

The Baggies were expected to challenge for the title this season, but they’ve found life back in the Championship difficult and currently find themselves in mid-table with little-to-no chance of reaching the play-offs.

Steve Bruce has already hinted towards an overhaul this summer to get the team ready to challenge for a return to the Premier League next season.

It may be needed after their indifferent form this season, highlighted perfectly by beating Bournemouth and then losing to Stoke City the game after.

West Brom team news

Daryl Dike will be out for the rest of the season – something confirmed by Steve Bruce recently. The American was making good progress and was expected to return to the squad, but a knock has set him back.

Elsewhere, the likes of Matt Phillips, Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan remain sidelined – only Phillips may returned before the end of the campaign.

There are no new injury concerns for Bruce going into the Bank Holiday double header.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

Bartley

O’Shea

Reach

Molumby

Livermore

Mowatt

Townsend

Robinson

Grant

Summer rebuild…

This summer will give Bruce a chance to shape the team into the team he wants, he came in at the start of February and had to use players he may have not wanted to keep.

It will be a big summer for a lot of the team, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to leave to a Premier League club, and expect some others to follow him out the door.

With five games remaining, Bruce will be keen to see which players he can put his trust in for next season, starting at home to Blackpool tomorrow.