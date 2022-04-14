Wigan Athletic loan man Kell Watts earned his side a point against Burton Albion on Tuesday night with a superb headed clearance off the line in stoppage time.

Wigan Athletic took another step towards promotion to the Championship and need to start thinking about whether they want to try and lure him back for another season at the club.

Watts, 22, made the move to the DW Stadium last summer on a temporary basis and was given the green light to leave his parent club Newcastle United to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Latics in this campaign and has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

Wigan Athletic should bring him back

Watts has proven himself in League One now and needs to test himself at a higher level and there is nowhere better he could go next term then back to Leam Richardson’s side.

He already knows the club, the players and what they are all about and would add more competition to their defensive department once again.

His chances of breaking into Newcastle United’s team next season are very slim due to the abundance of options they have in his position so another loan departure would suit all parties involved.

Watts has risen up through the academy at St James’ Park and has played once for their first-team having also had loan spells away at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle over recent years to boost his development.

Wigan Athletic do not have an option to buy Watts on a permanent basis this summer and his deal is just a season-long loan, as detailed on their official club website when he joined last August, and Newcastle United should send him back to the North West for another 12 months.