Middlesbrough parted ways with former boss Neil Warnock in November, with Chris Wilder taking the reigns.

Middlesbrough were languishing down in 15th in the league table when Warnock left, but Wilder has taken them to the dizzying heights of the play-offs in less than six months.

The Teessiders now sit in eighth position and are three points outside of the top six with six games left to play.

They do have a game in hand on four sides above them however, and they will need to make it count if they have any chance of finishing in the play-offs.

Neil Warnock announced his retirement last week and he has now weighed in on his former club’s chances of promotion this season.

“I’d love to see them go up,” he said in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“I know there’s been a few changes here and there, but let’s be honest, it’s my team, isn’t it? I’d be counting it as at least a half on my tally! I feel like I put most of those lads together and set them on their way.”

He went on to credit the character of the squad, and revealed that many have kept in touch with him since his departure.

“They’re a great group. One of the best things about my time at Middlesbrough was the spirit in the dressing room and the way we all grew together.

“I’ve kept them on my phone, to be honest. To a man, they all got in touch, thanked me and wished me well. That meant a lot to me.”

Warnock has since turned his hand to punditry; featuring on the likes of Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday and talkSPORT radio.

Middlesbrough face a tough couple of tests in their next two games. They take on automatic promotion chasers Bournemouth away from home on Good Friday, before facing third-placed Huddersfield Town at the Riverside on Easter Monday.

Both games are to be televised on Sky Sports given their importance to the promotion race.

After their back-to-back tests, they play Swansea City away, Cardiff City at home, Stoke City at home, before facing Preston North End at Deepdale on the final day of the campaign.