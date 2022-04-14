Rotherham United host Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

Rotherham United welcome Ipswich Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what is a massive game for both teams.

The Millers are on abysmal form, winning just one of their last seven league games, including three losses on the bounce. They sit in 3rd however – automatic promotion isn’t out of reach just yet, with them three points behind MK Dons in 2nd whilst holding a game in hand over them. A win would be key for Paul Warne’s hopes of a top two finish.

As for the Town, they are also chasing promotion, but through the play-offs. Kieran McKenna’s side sit in 9th place of the League One table, eight points away from the top-six. Some impressive form will be needed from Ipswich Town should they want to break into the play-offs, with rivals around them looking strong.

The two sides face off on Saturday in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Here, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the tie…

Rotherham United team news…

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu looks to have picked up a painful injury during the Millers’ loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday night, where he had a nasty collision with Gavin Bazunu when breaking down the wing.

Paul Davis confirmed that the wing-back left the stadium in crutches and a medical boot on his foot (see tweet below), meaning the 23-year-old looks certain to miss the tie.

Osei-Tutu leaving the ground on crutches and with his foot in a medical boot. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 12, 2022

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers remains out for the remainder of the season after breaking a bone in his hand.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Miller

Smith

Ogbene

Warne may look to shuffle his team around after some disappointing performances, with Chiedozie Ogbene playing up front being an option.

Wes Harding, Mickel Miller and Ollie Rathbone could enter the side after being named as substitutes on Tuesday night.

The game gets underway on Saturday at 12:30pm, broadcasted live on Sky Sports.