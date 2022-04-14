Wayne Rooney has turned down the chance to leave Derby County to take up a role with Manchester United under proposed manager Erik Ten Hag, it has been claimed.

Rooney has been a huge hit at Derby County since taking over the managerial reigns on an initial caretaker basis in November 2020.

His managerial abilities and landed the job on a permanent role, keeping the Rams in the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign. And, although it looks as though Derby County will be relegated this season, Rooney has drawn high praise for galvanising the squad and overturning a massive 21-point deduction to bring his side into the fight for safety.

His work has seen him attract interest from elsewhere and now, Stretty News has claimed Rooney has been offered the chance to return to Manchester United under current Ajax boss Ten Hag. However, the Derby County boss has turned down the offer.

Ten Hag looks set to become the Red Devils’ new boss and it is claimed Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Rooney were all offered a role back at Old Trafford, though they all rejected the offer for ‘various reasons’.

Onboard for the rebuild

Derby County look as though they have finally found a new owner, with Chris Kirchner being selected as the preferred bidder.

The American businessman has spoken openly about the situation and his plans on Twitter, revealing that Rooney has said he is on board for the rebuild as the Rams look to bounce back from a terrible few years.

Rooney has cut his teeth in the managerial world with the Rams and he is a hugely popular figure at Pride Park, so keeping him on board will be a huge boost to everyone at the club.