Sunderland attacker Aiden McGeady has made good progress over the past week and is stepping up his return from injury, reports Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

McGeady, 36, last played for Sunderland way back in November. The Irishman has been sidelined with a knee injury for four months now but with five games of the season remaining and a possible play-off bout, McGeady is stepping up his recovery.

Taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Sunderland Echo reporter Smith revealed what Alex Neil has had to say about McGeady:

Aiden McGeady has made good progress over the last seven days & is due to step up his recovery at #SAFC next week, but AN says too early to tell when/if he'll be back — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) April 14, 2022

Last season, McGeady featured 31 times in League One, scoring four and assisting 16. He was rejuvenated by then-manager Lee Johnson but this season has certainly been a struggle for the veteran winger, who’s managed just 14 league outings.

With his contract out in the summer, it seems likely that McGeady might be in the final weeks of his time at Sunderland, especially given his injury record this season.

As it stands…

As it stands, Sunderland sit in 6th place of the League One table. They’re level on points with Wycombe Wanderers in 7th though and so the Black Cats still have everything to play for this season.

Neil has certainly steadied the ship at Sunderland, and they have some kind fixtures to see out the season, but also some difficult ones too with games against Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Tomorrow, Sunderland host Shrewsbury Town in a must-win game. Neil and Sunderland face an uphill battle to secure promotion this season, but if they can welcome McGeady back in some capacity then it will be a huge boost for the Black Cats.