Charlton Athletic loaned Ashley Maynard-Brewer to Ross County this season to get some more experience under his belt.

Charlton Athletic will see the young stopper return to The Valley this summer and should throw him into the first-team fold for the next campaign.

The Addicks have a decision to make on Stephen Henderson’s future at the club with his contract up in late June and will be aware that they have a perfectly ready-made replacement for him as someone to compete with Craig MacGillivray for the number one spot next term.

Maynard-Brewer, 22, has now had a full year of playing in the Scottish Premiership and getting Henderson off the wage bill would free up funds to bring in players in other positions.

Ready for his Charlton Athletic chance

The Australia youth international joined Charlton Athletic back in 2015 from his local side in Perth ECU Joondalup and has since risen up through the youth ranks of the London club.

He has already had a taste of playing for the Addicks’ senior side having made five appearances for them to date, as well as having loan spells away at Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic to boost his development.

He has recently been praised by Rob Elliot who praised him on Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast, saying he was “saving everything” in training when he spent time back with his former club last year.

Maynard-Brewer is ready to stamp his mark with Johnnie Jackson’s side and will be ideal competition for MacGillivray when he is back.

He is young, has the potential to get even better and has experience now from his time in Scotland. The ‘keeper is also under contract until 2023.