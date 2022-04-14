Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has said Millwall loan man Alex Mitchell will get an opportunity to play again before the end of the season, as detailed in a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient don’t have much to play for in their remaining games and hope to get the youngster back out on the pitch.

Mitchell, 20, has had his injury problems over recent times.

The Newham Recorder says he picked up a shin injury last Friday which meant he missed out on the squad against Sutton United last weekend.

Leyton Orient spell to date

Leyton Orient swooped to sign the centre-back last summer under former manager Kenny Jackett to add more competition and depth to their defensive department for this campaign.

He was given the green light to leave Millwall on a temporary basis to get some more first-team experience under his belt having had a stint in the National League last term with Bromley.

The 6ft 3inc man has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the O’s in League Two and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for them to date.

Mitchell has been on the books of his parent club since 2018 and has been a regular for the Lions at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has played once for their senior side so far and penned a contract with the Championship outfit last August before heading to Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient aim to play him again before he heads back to The Den this summer.