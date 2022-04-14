Luton Town are looking to bounce back to winning ways this Friday as they face an in-form Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road.

After a run of three games without a win, Luton Town lost ground on 3rd placed Huddersfield Town and allowed the chasing pack to close the gap heading into the final five games of the season.

Their recent form hasn’t been helped by their injury woes, but Nathan Jones’ task doesn’t get any easier this Friday as they face a flying Nottingham Forest, the team directly above them in the league.

It would be a real statement if the depleted Luton Town team can pull together and beat play-off rivals Nottingham Forest.

Luton Town team news

Jones spoke to Luton Today about his side’s bad injury luck that continued against Huddersfield Town on Monday night. Henri Lansbury suffered a neck injury that forced him off despite his best efforts to continue, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu suffered further injury to his knee, leaving question marks over their availability heading into the clash with Nottingham Forest.

Cameron Jerome was absent vs Huddersfield Town after picking up a hamstring injury against Peterborough United, but there hasn’t been an update on his situation since. Gabriel Osho is out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury of his own too.

Jones confirmed Reece Burke is back available for selection after recovering from injury, adding he was “unlucky” not to play on Monday. Luke Berry and Jordan Clark are closing in on full fitness after their respective absences though, so that comes as a boost.

Predicted XI

Shea (GK)

Bree

Bradley

Naismith

Onyedinma

Ruddock

Berry

Bell

Snodgrass

Adebayo

Hylton

In a great position…

Despite their injury issues, Luton Town have managed to keep themselves well in with a shout of reaching the play-offs at the least.

They will take comfort in the fact they weren’t expected to reach the play-offs this season, which allows them to play with relative freedom despite their league position.

Their game against Nottingham Forest on Good Friday is live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 12:30.