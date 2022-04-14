Blackpool could look to offload Josh Bowler this summer if he doesn’t pen a long-term contract with the club.

Bowler sees his Blackpool contract expire at the end of the season. But the Seasiders have the option of extending his stay by a further year and they’re expected to trigger that option, with interest emerging from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Bournemouth and more.

This season, Bowler has emerged as one of the Championship’s best wide players – signed on a free last summer, the former Everton man has scored seven and assisted three in his 40 league appearances for Neil Critchley’s side so far this season.

Reports emerged earlier in the month backing Nottingham Forest to reignite their interest in Bowler after failing to sign the Englishman in January.

Though Steve Cooper’s side faces competition from a number of Premier League teams, as well as Fulham and Bournemouth, with Blackpool supposedly slapping a £5million price tag on the player.

Now though, LancsLive reports John McDougall has shared the latest on Bowler’s situation at Blackpool, suggesting that the club might sell him in the summer if he doesn’t pen a long-term contract with the club.

He writes:

“Bowler would be seen as a priority to sign to a longer term deal, but if that does not come to pass, then it would be expected that he could leave if Blackpool are faced with the prospect of him walking away for nothing in the summer of 2023.”

Stand-off…

Expect Blackpool to trigger Bowler’s one-year option in good time. It’ll give them the chance to evaluate the situation and try to tie Bowler down to a new, long-term contract at the club.

He’s a good player and a young one too, so it’s understandable why Blackpool would want to do that. But with so much interest in him, and from the Premier League too, it might be understandable why Bowler would want to refuse a long-term offer.

He’s been bitten by a premature Premier League move already in his career. Whether he’s better placed for a move now remains to be seen, and what his stance on another season with Blackpool would be remains likewise.