Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed the club are not interested in signing Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Peterborough United are among the sides to have been linked with League One hotshot Stockton ahead of the summer.

Preston North End, Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth were all linked with the striker in a recent report from Football Insider. And now, Posh director Fry has moved to confirm their stance on a potential move.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed that despite watching Morecambe last season, Stockton was never a player on their radar, and that has not changed.

In fact, the Posh are unlikely to sign any new strikers in the summer transfer window. Grant McCann currently has two League One golden boot winners in his ranks in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott, so sees no need to add another forward to his ranks with youngsters Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor also providing cover and competition.

One eye on next season

With Peterborough United rooted to the bottom of the Championship with five games remaining, it looks as though they will be playing League One football next campaign.

McCann’s side need to make up an eight-point deficit if they want to stay up and will need the likes of Reading, Barnsley and Derby County to all slip up.

Despite their poor campaign this time around, there’s no doubt there are some quality players in Posh’s ranks, and the target next season will surely be an instant return to second-tier football.