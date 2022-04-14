Birmingham City host Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

10th place Coventry City are welcomed to St. Andrew’s on Friday as they face Birmingham City in 18th, with it being a massive tie for the away side.

The Blues have all but confirmed a place in the Championship for next season’s campaign, but have won just one of their last five league outings. Fans will be wanting to forget about this season, however, a good run of form in the final run-in could see them finish the season on a high.

As for the Sky Blues, they are six points adrift of a play-off spot with five games remaining, meaning a top-six finish is still well on the cards. With Mark Robins’ side also having just one win in their last five games, their promotion bid may have already taken a hit, but they’re not dead and buried just yet.

The two sides now face off at St. Andrew’s on Friday afternoon – a game between two sides fighting to gain some form back.

Ahead of what should be an entertaining clash, we look at the latest Coventry City team news…

Coventry City team news…

Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter and striker Matty Godden are two players in the Sky Blues squad who have been ruled out for the rest of the season through injuries.

Elsewhere, Jordi Jones and Liam Kelly remain unavailable, but are edging closer to returning from their long-term injuries.

Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles are a doubt through illness, whilst Kyle McFadzean eyes an Easter return.

Predicted XI

Moore (GK)

Hyam

Rose

Bidwell

Dabo

Sheaf

Allen

Hamer

Maatsen

O’Hare

Gyokeres

Following their spirited 3-1 away win at Fulham over the weekend and injuries in the side, no changes should be expected within the Coventry City starting XI.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.