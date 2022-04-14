Lincoln City captain Liam Bridcutt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season by Imps boss Michael Appleton.

Bridcutt, 32, has endured an injury-plagued season so far with Lincoln City in League One.

The midfielder has managed just 14 appearances in the league this season, having featured only once in 2022 owing to a knee injury.

He returned to the side for the 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town at the end of last month and started the game v Charlton Athletic at the start of this month, but he’s not featured since.

And now, speaking to LincolnshireLive’s Mark Whiley, Appleton has seemingly ruled Bridcutt out for the remainder of the 2021/22 season:

MA on Liam Bridcutt: "It looks like his season is over." #Imps — Mark Whiley (@MarkWhiley_LE) April 14, 2022

Bridcutt has been a key player for Lincoln City since arriving in 2020. He’s so far racked up 45 league appearances in total for the club, becoming club captain in the process too.

But reports have revealed that he’s out of contract in the summer and this recent injury blow could mean that, not only is his season over, but that also his time at Lincoln City is over too.

Up next…

The Imps have just about cleared themselves of relegation into League Two after what’s been a turbulent campaign for last year’s play-off finalists.

They have four games of their season remaining and up next is a trip to Portsmouth to face former manager Danny Cowley.

A win for the Imps could lift them as high as 16th place of the table, whilst Pompey will be hoping to cement their spot in the top 10 and build on their impressive win over Rotherham United last time out.