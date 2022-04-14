Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club will assess a potential permanent swoop for Sheffield United man Oli Burke at the end of the season.

Millwall recruited Sheffield United man Burke on loan in the January transfer window, giving him the chance to play more first-team football away from Bramall Lane after his patchy involvement in the first half of the campaign.

Since then, Burke has played nine times, with an injury keeping him out of the side for much of February and all of March.

Following his return, the Scot has managed one goal and one assist in three games. Now, Lions boss Rowett has been quizzed on the possibility of a permanent swoop for the former Nottingham Forest and West Brom forward.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett remained coy on the chances of a move, stating that it is the sort of thing that will be assessed at the end of the season. Here’s what he said on the matter:

“They’re the sort of decisions that you make at the end of the season when you sit down with the parent cub, the player and your own club and you make an assessment as to what we want to do moving forward.”

A future with Sheffield United?

Burke’s availability will likely heavily ride on whether or not he figures in Paul Heckingbottom’s plans for the future, and after a temporary exit in January following a lack of game time, it seems as though the Blades boss sees other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Sheffield United runs out in the summer of 2023, so a move at the end of this season would at least see them recoup some of the money they paid to sign him in 2020, eliminating the risk of a free transfer departure at the end of the next campaign too.

Until then though, Burke will be hoping to kick on and prove his worth at The Den after netting his first goal for the club against Barnsley last time out.