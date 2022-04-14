QPR are set to sack Mark Warburton, according to West London Sport, and so the R’s will be tasked with finding a suitable replacement for him in the summer.

After three years and three failed promotion pushes, Warburton looks set to lose his position as manager of QPR.

He’s done a sterling job to date, steadying the ship whilst tightly managing finances, and bringing through a new batch of younger players who’ve all impressed.

Warburton has certainly laid the foundations for QPR to be taken to the next level, but he’s not the manager to do that – so who is?

Here, we look at three managers who might be…

Daniel Farke

The first name on this list is an obvious one in former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. He’s one the market and has recently been linked with the Stoke City job, though the Potters now seem intent on sticking with Michael O’Neill.

Farke won two Championship titles in three seasons with Norwich City but failed to make it stick in the Premier League.

His Norwich side played complete football – they dominated the Championship when they were in it, with Farke instilling a typically German, efficient way of winning matches.

And he did so with a good, but not amazing set of players, though it was squad depth that allowed the Canaries to steamroll the Championship under his watch.

A good fit maybe, but fans shouldn’t expect the same immediate results under Farke.

Marcelo Bielsa

And the same can be said of Bielsa. With Leeds United, he too had a big set of players to choose from each week. But he instilled a certain degree of professionalism into that side, a certain winning mentality that this QPR side is lacking.

QPR’s fall from grace this season could be attributed to many things but perhaps a winning mentality, or a manager that has been there and done it all before.

Warburton is certainly a manger who demands and expects the best from his players but he’s clearly not been able to get that from them – Bielsa holds a lot of those same attributes but given his recent promotion experience, he might be someone who the players can buy into a touch more.

Whether his notorious fitness regime would last in what is a relatively small squad of players at QPR remains to be seen, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’d entertain a move back to the Championship.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Lastly, and perhaps the most complete of these three managers with recent experiences of promotion from the Championship, is Nuno.

The former Wolves and Spurs boss is available and fresh off the back of a torrid stint at Spurs. Though he remains a manager with great Championship and Premier League pedigree, and of the three managers on this list he’s undoubtedly enjoyed the most success in the top flight.

Looking towards the long-term, Nuno could be a better option given the fact that he established Wolves in the Premier League.

He did so playing a certain brand of football which at times was a joy to watch, but at other times proved a slog for both the fans and the players.

QPR under Warburton have developed a reputation for being an attacking team, but also one that ships a lot of goals.

Nuno would be working with a lot of players at QPR who boast similar attributes to his promotion-winning Wolves side, in that they’re pacey going forward and play around a central figure up top, who is usually of the target man-type.

Whether he’d consider dropping down to the Championship after his recent Spurs stint once again is open to debate, but it would certainly be an ambitious appointment by QPR who need to find that manager capable of progressing the work done by Warburton over the past three seasons.