Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that free agent defender Andre Wisdom is no longer training with the club.

Sheffield United’s defensive injury crisis forced them to look into the free agent market for other options, with Wisdom coming in on trial as Heckingbottom looked to bolster his ranks.

However, it has now been confirmed that the former Derby County and Liverpool defender is no longer with the Blades.

As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom revealed that Wisdom, 28, left the club upon the signing of Croatian defender Filip Uremovic. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“No, Andre isn’t here with us now.

“When we took Filip, that’s when he went.

“He (Wisdom) was really keen to come here and we were happy to have him, because of the experience he’s got and the situation we were in.”

Heckingbottom went on to wish Wisdom nothing but the best for the future as his search for a new team continues.

Current centre-back options

Sheffield United will be glad to have welcome many of their centre-backs back to action over the course of the past few weeks, along with the signing of Croatian international Uremovic upon the suspension of the Russian Premier League.

Jack O’Connell and Charlie Goode remain sidelined, but Chris Basham is closing in on a return to action. However, even with those three sidelined, the Blades have John Egan, Ben Davies, Kyron Gordon, Kacper Lopata and the aforementioned Uremovic available for selection, so a deal for Wisdom is no longer needed.

After almost a year out of the game, Wisdom will be hoping for another chance to find a new club. The summer could present him with a chance to do so, giving him the time to build up his fitness and prove his ability over pre-season before the 2022/23 season.