Blackburn Rovers skipper Darragh Lenihan is wanted by Burnley, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Blackburn Rovers’ defender is being eyed by their rivals this summer.

Lenihan, 28, is facing an uncertain future at Ewood Park right now with his contract up at the end of June.

TEAMtalk claim Sean Dyche’s side are keen to snap him up at the end of this season regardless of what league they are playing in next term.

Blackburn Rovers face battle

Blackburn Rovers will face a battle to keep hold of their key centre-back, especially if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray’s side have slipped out of the top six recently after their poor run of form and have only six games left to get their promotion push back on track.

Lenihan has been ever-present for the Lancashire outfit once again in this campaign but it is yet to be known at this stage whether he will be putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Belvedere before moving over to England as a youngster to sign for Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

He was handed his first-team debut back in April 2015 in a league fixture against Millwall and has since gone on to make 248 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and six assists.

Lenihan helped Mowbray’s side gain promotion from League One a few years ago and will be desperate to help them get to the top flight but could he be lured away to Turf Moor if they don’t?