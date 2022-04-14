Sheffield Wednesday suffered a free-fall relegation from the Championship last season. They’ve since recovered from that and now sit 5th in the League One table.

Darren Moore’s side are one of three teams – including Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers – on 73 points. The Owls have five games left in their regular season.

Moore took over the managerial reigns at Hillsborough in March 2021 after being snapped up by Wednesday from South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

As per Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson, in a fan Q&A the subject of Moore’s position as manager was brought up.

Howson on Darren Moore job security

Moore coming in to Sheffield Wednesday resulted in him overseeing the club’s relegation from the Championship last season.

However, he has also had a positive effect this season. Howson indicates that the Owls boss has brought stability, reduced the club’s wages and made them competitive on the pitch.

When asked his opinion on where Sheffield Wednesday stand in relation to Darren Moore’s job, Howson was clear.

He wrote:

“If Wednesday get in the play-offs, I think Moore’s job is safe. If Wednesday don’t make the play-offs, it will leave Dejphon Chansiri with a big decision to make.”

After the nightmare season that Sheffield Wednesday had last season in the Championship, it seems odd that fans are asking about how safe Darren Moore’s job is at the club.

There was nothing that he could do to stop the Owls from being relegated. There has been a lot that he has done to get them where they are at the moment.

However, football at all levels is a results-driven business and if the results aren’t there then managers are cast aside. The results have been there for Moore but there are also owner expectations and aspirations to consider.

As Howson indicates in his response (above), any talk of Moore’s job security rests on one thing – reaching the League One play-offs.

They are in them at the moment but it is a matter of staying in them. Meeting that criteria will likely see Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri satisfied.

If not, then Chansiri has a reputation for acting decisively and cutting managers free.