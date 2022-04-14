Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed he was interested in Sam Lavelle and Carlos Mendes Gomes from Morecambe last season.

Peterborough United’s chief has admitted the club were admirers of the pair who helped Morecambe gain a surprise promotion from League Two last term under Derek Adams.

However, nothing materialised in terms of them moving to London Road and the duo both went elsewhere.

Mendes Gomes landed a Championship move to Luton Town, whilst Lavelle joined League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Fry has said they were both players he liked, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph:

“I did watch Morecambe a few times last season and we liked the winger (Carlos Mendez-Gomes) who went to Luton and a centre-back (Sam Lavelle) who went to Charlton.”

How are they doing?

Mendes Gomes has struggled for game time with Luton Town and has made 13 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, with only nine coming in the league.

The pacey winger, who penned a contract until the summer of 2023 with the Bedfordshire club, will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt next season.

Nathan Jones’ side are currently eyeing promotion from the second tier and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he could be playing in the Premier League soon.

Lavelle has been a hit with Charlton Athletic since his move last summer, despite their poor performances on the pitch. The Addicks had hopes to compete for promotion but have had a disappointing past nine months.

The defender has played 26 times altogether for the London outfit but is now ruled out with a shoulder injury that has ended his campaign now.