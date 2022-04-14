Sunderland will have first refusal to strike a contract deal with Patrick Roberts this summer, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland have an option to extend his stay at the end of this season.

Roberts, 25, made the move to the Stadium of Light on a short-term permanent basis from Manchester City and the Black Cats have an option to keep him for another 12 months.

The Northern Echo claim Alex Neil’s side are yet to decide on whether to trigger that clause amid interest from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Sunderland spell so far

Sunderland swooped to sign the former England youth international to boost their attacking options and he has since made 10 appearances for the North East outfit, chipping in with a single goal to date.

His current focus will be on helping his side gain promotion back to the Championship and they are hoping this is the year they finally get out of League One. They are currently inside the play-offs on goal difference above Wycombe Wanderers.

Roberts is getting the game time he needs following an unsuccessful stint in France with Ligue 1 side Troyes during the first-half of this season.

He decided to cut ties with Manchester City this past winter after seven years on the books of the current Premier League table toppers.

The Londoner played only three times during the Etihad Stadium after joining them as a youngster from Fulham and was loaned out to Celtic (x3), Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.