Fulham boss Marco Silva will be backed heavily in the transfer market by the club’s owners this summer, according to a report by 90min.

Fulham are on the brink of returning to the Premier League and it is expected to be a busy next few months for the London club.

The Cottagers are eager to ensure that they get their recruitment right this time around after their relegation last year.

90min claim they will make a go of it in the next transfer window in preparation for the next campaign.

Fulham to be busy

Fulham are bringing in Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk to boost their attacking options and he is poised to be the first of many new arrivals.

Losing Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool is a blow for the Cottagers but they will be hoping their pending new arrival can step into his shoes.

Silva was brought in last summer as the man to guide to promotion from the second tier at the first time of asking and the former Hull City, Watford and Everton manager is ever so close to achieving that target now.

Fulham are 10 point clear at the top of the table with just six games left and are 14 points above 3rd place Huddersfield Town having played a match less.

They are back in action tomorrow afternoon against relegation-threatened Derby County away from home before taking on Preston North End at home next Monday.

The London outfit are nearly there now and can start thinking about the summer.