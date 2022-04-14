Blackburn Rovers have been taking a look at youngster Giovanni Loureiro on trial, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are casting their eyes over the midfielder after he spent time with League One side Bolton Wanderers last month.

Loureiro was an unused substitute in their U18s clash against Burnley earlier this week.

Rovers were winning 1-0 at half-time but ended up losing 2-1 in the end.

Who is Loureiro?

Loureiro was in the academy at Leicester City as a youngster but wasn’t able to make the grade with the Premier League outfit.

He had a trial at West Ham United last summer, as reported by ExWHUemployee (via West Ham Zone), as the Hammers weighed up whether to offer him a deal last July as they prepared for this current season. However, the London side didn’t end up offering him anything.

The teenager then had a similar stint at Bolton Wanderers last month and came off the bench in a development team match for Arran Pettifer after 80 minutes.

It is now Blackburn Rovers’ turn to see what he is all about as they keep one eye on the next campaign.

Their first-team are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League but have slipped out of the play-offs after their poor run of form. They are still in a strong position though and are only a point outside the top six.

It is a big Easter weekend for Rovers and they are in action against Peterborough United and Stoke City.