Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards along with an unnamed German club, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Premier League outfit are interested in landing the Championship ace.

Edwards, 19, has been a key player for the Posh over the past couple of seasons and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Grant McCann’s side could face a real battle to keep him at London Road this summer.

Peterborough United situation

Peterborough United are on the brink of slipping back into League One which will seriously dent their hopes of retaining Edwards in the next transfer window.

They are currently bottom of the table and are nine points from safety with five games left.

Edwards has been a shining light this term despite it being tough on the pitch and has made 29 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career at Barnet and rose up through the academy of the London club before going on to play five times for their first-team.

The Posh lured him up the Football League back in 2020 and he hasn’t looked back since. The teenager helped them gain promotion from the third tier in the last campaign under former boss Darren Ferguson and has adapted well to the step up a division.

Tottenham Hotspur could see Edwards, who is an England youth international, as a shrewd long-term signing but may have to see off competition from the Bundesliga to lure him up to the top flight.