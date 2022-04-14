Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is on the radar of Rangers, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker in the summer transfer window.

Stewart, 25, has caught the eye for the North East club this season and has scored 22 goals in all competitions so far.

The Northern Echo claim his form has also alerted the attention of Norwich City and Swansea City.

Sunderland situation

Sunderland are currently eyeing promotion from League One and are hoping that this is the year that they finally return to the Championship.

Stewart’s goals for them have been vital in this campaign and have fired them into the play-offs. However, they are only inside the top six on goal difference above Wycombe Wanderers ahead of a big Easter weekend.

The Scotsman’s current contract at the Stadium of Light expires in 2023 which means he still has over 12 months left on his deal and his side are under no pressure to cash in on him yet.

Stewart started out with spells as a youngster with the likes of Celtic and Partick Thistle before he had to drop into the lower leagues to climb his way back up. Spells at Albion Rovers and St Mirren came and went before Ross County took a gamble on him back in 2018 that ended up paying off.

He scored 28 goals in 82 games for the Buddies to earn a move to Sunderland back in January 2021 and he hasn’t looked back since as other club take an interest now.