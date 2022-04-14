Nottingham Forest are looking to extend their impressive winning run this Friday as they face fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Steve Cooper has turned around the fortunes of Nottingham Forest since he took over at the City Ground, with their fantastic form standing them in good stead as the end of the season approaches.

Cooper’s team have their play-off hopes firmly in their hands, currently sitting 4th in the Championship table with two games in hand over the other three teams in the play-offs.

If they can continue their five-match win streak, Nottingham Forest may even be looking up to the automatic spots, depending on the form of Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest team news…

Cooper recently spoke to Nottinghamshire Live about how his side is shaping up ahead of their clash against Luton Town.

On Steve Cook, Cooper said that he is still a little way off being ready to return to the pitch due to his ankle injury, while Max Lowe is further behind Cook on his path to recovery.

Cooper will be mindful of the quick turnaround to their next game in the league after the Luton Town game, so he will be wary not to overwork his players with such a crucial period already underway.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Lolley

Colback

Johnson

Grabban

Davis

Flying form…

Nottingham Forest’s form since the turn of the year has been outstanding. Cooper has shaped the team into his style of play and made them into a team more than capable of achieving promotion this season. Their remaining games this season will be real tests for Cooper’s side, but they are tests they will be confident they can win.

Forest face the likes of West Brom, Fulham, and Bournemouth before the end of the season, and they have the Luton Town test this weekend – another team who are fighting for the play-offs.

It promises to be an interesting clash between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town, and the game will be live on Sky Sports at 12:30 on Friday.