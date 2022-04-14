Birmingham City are struggling for consistent results at the moment – they have been all season. Lee Bowyer’s side sits 18th in the Championship table.

Next up for the Blues is a Good Friday game against Coventry City. Around 20 miles separate the two clubs geographically. However, football-wise, Coventry are 10th in the table and within touching distance of the play-off picture.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City side come into the match against Birmingham on the back of an excellent, 3-1 win against runaway leaders Fulham last time out.

Birmingham City will have to bring their A-game against the Sky Blues. As per Birmingham Live, boss Bowyer has been giving the rundown on the injury situation and player ability ahead of Friday’s game.

Three out but one back for Birmingham City…

As per Birmingham Live’s Brian Dick, it is a mixed bag on the player availability front for Birmingham City against Coventry City on Friday.

Dick reports that goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is definitely set to miss out after being carried from the pitch following a clash with Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence. It is concussion protocols that are keeping Etheridge sidelined.

On Etheridge’s absence, Bowyer is quoted as saying of the concussion protocols “we will keep following that but we won’t rush him back, we won’t risk him.”

Another Blues player set to miss out is George Friend who remains sidelined recovering and recuperating from knee surgery. Bowyer adds of Friend’s absence that he “has been out for a while, he needs to train, he is playing catch-up.”

Manchester United loanee – Tahith Chong – is also out for Bowyer’s Birmingham City side. A hamstring injury is blocking his selection although Dick says a target for his return is the away game vs Cardiff at the end of this month.

On the positive news front. striker Lyle Taylor will be available after he missed the game against parent club Nottingham Forest.

A win will guarantee Birmingham City’s Sky Bet Championship status. A point would likely be enough should 22nd-placed Barnsley fail to win.

It is going to be a hard task against a Coventry City outfit who are coming off the back of that excellent result against champions-elect Fulham.

Birmingham City will have their work cut out on Friday but even with the above three players missing, they should have enough to get something out of the game.