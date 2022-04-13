Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed an interest in bringing Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer back again in the summer transfer window.

Preston North End recruited Archer in January, and the Aston Villa talent has been a big hit since.

It’s understandable that the Lilywhites would want the young striker back, but given how highly rated he is back at Villa Park and his success at Deepdale, it could end up being easier said than done.

With that in mind, Arsenal’s Mika Biereth could be a perfect replacement for Archer this summer…

Starring at youth level

Similar to Archer, Biereth has shown his ability in the Premier League 2 and U18 Premier League, starring for Fulham’s youngsters before making a switch over to Arsenal.

The young Dane managed 25 goals and 15 assists in 37 games for the Cottagers’ U18s before moving to the Emirates Stadium, where he has managed 11 goals and five assists in 24 outings for the young Gunners. He is still waiting on his senior debut, but there’s no doubt that the Denmark U19 international is a talent to watch for the future.

What would he bring to Lowe’s side?

Biereth possesses the physical traits to make him a nuisance at any level – with his speed, power and height often causing havoc.

His finishing ability is key, as is with all good strikers, but his positional awareness and ability to run into the box or beyond defenders often lands him in goalscoring positions too – traits that not many strikers possess at 19.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal have planned for the promising striker, but a Championship loan stint has worked well for some of their young talents before, and Biereth would certainly be a player worth looking at for Preston North End.