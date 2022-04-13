Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has been involved in light training this week, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Sheffield United have been without the popular defender since February, with Basham remaining sidelined due to a medial collateral ligament injury.

Since then, the Blades’ form has been patchy, but Heckingbottom’s men remain firmly in the fight for the play-off spots and will be determined to strengthen their grip on a top six finish with a win over strugglers Reading this Friday.

And now, ahead of the game, a positive update has emerged on long-term absentee Basham.

Although “nowhere near a game” yet, Heckingbottom confirmed that the 33-year-old was back in light training on Monday, taking part in “unopposed stuff” as he steps up his recovery. As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Bash has been out for a while and we’ll see how he reacts to today.

“He was involved very little in the unopposed stuff on Monday.

“Today he’s done a lot more which is good but it’s still nowhere near a game. Day by day he’ll be getting back to where he wants to be. I can’t wait for that.”

A welcome boost

With Basham making progress on the road back to full fitness, it will be hoped that the experienced centre-half can continue his recovery smoothly in order to return before the end of the campaign and help the Blades in their push for promotion.

His leadership and know-how could be crucial towards the end of the season as the play-off fight looks set to go down to the wire.

As it stands, Sheffield United occupy 6th place, sitting two points ahead of 7th placed Blackburn Rovers and three ahead of Middlesbrough in 8th, though Chris Wilder’s men do have the advantage of a game in hand on Heckingbottom’s Blades.