Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Tomas Kalas will miss three to four weeks of action after having minor surgery.

Bristol City, in 19th, have all but confirmed a spot in the Championship for next season, but they will be looking to end the season on a high to finish in a better place.

However, they will be without experienced centre-back Kalas for the remainder of the season.

The Czech Republic international has missed the last five games through injury, with the Robins winning just one of them.

Bristol City boss Pearson confirmed to Robins TV (via Bristol World) that the defender will be out for three to four weeks, meaning that it looks like he has played his last game of the season already: