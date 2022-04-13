Bristol City’s Tomas Kalas to miss the rest of the season through injury
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Tomas Kalas will miss three to four weeks of action after having minor surgery.
Bristol City, in 19th, have all but confirmed a spot in the Championship for next season, but they will be looking to end the season on a high to finish in a better place.
However, they will be without experienced centre-back Kalas for the remainder of the season.
The Czech Republic international has missed the last five games through injury, with the Robins winning just one of them.
Bristol City boss Pearson confirmed to Robins TV (via Bristol World) that the defender will be out for three to four weeks, meaning that it looks like he has played his last game of the season already:
“With the procedure that he has had he should be fit in three to four weeks.
“For me it’s more about him resolving the issue so he has a clear head for the future, I’m relatively relaxed about that.”
The centre-back’s contract runs out at the end of next season, meaning he can start to prepare for the next campaign as a Bristol City player again.
Other options…
In the absence of Kalas, the Robins have regularly deployed Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose and Rob Atkinson in the back-three set-up. They aren’t on the best of form though, with the defence looking very shaky in recent games, conceding eight goals in their last four games without Kalas.
Another option available to Pearson is Zak Vyner, who is normally a substitute in most games to replace the fatigued players in the squad. He can play right-back or centre-back, so it gives the side some good cover.
Next up for Bristol City is an away trip to Stoke City on Friday afternoon in a 3:00pm kick-off.