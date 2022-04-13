Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Tom James is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Leyton Orient have missed the Welshman over recent months.

James, 25, is currently out injured but is hoping to be back before the end of the season.

He is yet to feature under new boss Richie Wellens, who actually tried to sign him for his former club Swindon Town.

The O’s manager has provided this update on his injury situation, as per a report by the Newham Recorder:

“We’re probably going to have to wait probably two weeks before Tom will be back.”

Leyton Orient spell so far

Leyton Orient signed him last summer after his departure from Hibernian at the end of last season and he has made 25 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, chipping in with a useful four goals and five assists.

The London club have turned a corner since Wellens took over from Kenny Jackett in early March and the former Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers boss has guided them away from safety.

Prior to his move to Brisbane Road, James had also played for the likes of Cardiff City, Yeovil Town, Wigan Athletic and Salford City.

He has found a home with the O’s now but this Easter weekend has come too soon for his return. They are in action on Friday afternoon against bottom of the table Scunthorpe United at home, followed by an away trip to Swindon Town on Monday.

Leyton Orient only have five games left to play and will be relieved that they aren’t in desperate need of any wins.