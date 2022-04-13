Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says he wants to give Rotherham United loan man Jake Hull some more game time.

Hartlepool United swooped to sign the defender in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Hull, 19, was given the green light to join the Pools to get some opportunities to help boost his development.

However, he has struggled to get into their side in League Two and has made just two league appearances since his winter switch.

Nevertheless, Lee is keen to get him on the pitch and has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“I want to get Jake Hull on the pitch and give him a shot so we’ll have a look at that as well.”

Perfect opportunity now for Hartlepool United

Now is the perfect opportunity for Hartlepool United to give Hull some minutes because they don’t have anything to play for.

The Pools are comfortably mid-table and have just five games left to play, starting with games over the Easter weekend against Port Vale and Rochdale.

Hull has been on the books of his parent club Rotherham United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire side.

The Sheffield-born man penned his first professional deal with the Millers in 2020 and has made three appearances for Paul Warne’s side so far, chipping in with two goals from the back.

He has had loan spells away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the past at Guiseley and Matlock Town in the past in non-league but his first Football League switch hasn’t gone to plan yet.