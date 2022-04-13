Derby County have had some good, and some bad strikers pass through their ranks, and now they’re managed by England’s all time greatest in Wayne Rooney.

In their prolonged history, Derby County have welcomed some great players and some great goal scorers. Though the Rams haven’t been shy of one or two poor performers up top.

Here, we look at Derby County’s five worst strikers of all-time according to goals-per-game.

Kenny Miller, goals-per-game: 0.181

Miller starts this list after his failed 2007/08 Premier League season with the Rams. The Scot scored just four Premier League goals in 30 outings, in what was a record-breaking season for Derby County who were relegated with the lowest ever points tally recorded in a single Premier League season.

Now age 42, Miller is the assistant manager at Falkirk.

Conor Sammon, goals-per-game: 0.144

In fairness, Sammon scored a handful of goals during his Derby County career. He netted 13 in 90 total appearances for the Rams but fans surely won’t remember him fondly.

He was with Derby County between 2012 and 2014 and has since enjoyed a fairly successful career, having scored 113 goals in 480 total career appearances.

Eseteban Fuertes, goals-per-game: 0.125

Few Rams fans may remember Fuertes. His only spell in England came with Derby County in 1999 where he featured eight times and scored just the one goal.

His time in England came to an abrupt and controversial end after he was denied entry back into the country due to the striker having a forged passport.

Emanuel Villa, goals-per-game: 0.108

Villa is another South American journeyman whose sole experience of English football came with Derby County. He joined in January 2008 and went on to feature 46 times for the club, scoring five goals.

Now age 40, he retired from playing in 2018 after an illustrious career outside of Europe.

Gianfranco Labarthe, goals-per-game: 0

The Peruvian tops all sorts of Derby County lists, from worst signing to worst striker. He played just the three games for Derby County during the 2003/04 season, following his brief and equally as random spell at Huddersfield Town.

Labarthe was last recorded as playing professionally in 2020 with Peruvian side Deportivo Coopsol.