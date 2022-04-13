West Brom legend Bryan Robson has a poor spell as manager of the club, but many forget just how good a player he was.

In 252 appearances for the Baggies, Robson scored 49 goals.

After coming through the ranks as an apprentice, Robson made his debut towards the end of the 1974/75 season, scoring his first goal on his home debut against Cardiff City.

Robson helped the club to promotion to the First Division in the following season, then remained with Albion as he helped them reach the quarter finals of the UEFA Cup as well as an FA Cup semi-final, Robson went on to leave the club to join Manchester United in 1981 for a then-British record transfer fee of £1.5million.

With United, Robson went on to win nine major trophies, including two Premier League trophies, as well as the club’s Player of the Year in 1989 while going down as one of the most iconic players in the club’s history.

So how much can you remember about his time with West Brom? Try our latest legends quiz below: