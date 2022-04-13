Swindon Town talisman Harry McKirdy is reportedly attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Swindon Town’s star forward has been in fine form this season, and reporter Alan Nixon (via the Swindon Advertiser) has now revealed that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are taking an interest.

McKirdy has been crucial for the Robins this season and Ben Garner will surely want to keep hold of him this summer. However, if he does end up moving on, here are three potential replacements Swindon Town should consider…

Billy Waters – Halifax Town

The 27-year-old forward has enjoyed success since dropping out of the Football League and he is currently enjoying his best goalscoring season of his career with Halifax Town.

Operating anywhere across the front three, Waters has managed 19 goals in 38 games across all competitions this season – a record that warrants another shot in the Football League after almost two years away.

Callum Roberts – Notts County

Roberts is another player who has impressed since dropping to the National League, and at 24, he still has plenty of room to develop.

The former Newcastle United youngster has impressed in the Football League before and has managed 11 goals in 29 league games this season, starring either out on the wing or through the middle for Notts County this season.

Joshua Kayode – Rotherham United

Although mainly a centre-forward, Kayode has operated on the right-hand side before and has shown he can be a serious threat at League Two level before, previously impressing on loan with Carlisle United.

Kayode is still only 21 and definitely has the best years of his career ahead of him, making him a good option to replace McKirdy for both the short-term and the long-term.