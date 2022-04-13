Rotherham United have had some goal-scoring machines over recent years, but also some strikers that fans will want to forget.

This season, Rotherham United fans are watching some of the best attacking football that they have seen in a long time, despite being on poor form recently. The likes of Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith are banging the goals in up front, with the service around them being as quality as ever.

As well as this, the Millers have had some really poor strikers over the past years who failed to make any impact on the squad.

Here, we look at Rotherham United’s worst strikers of all time based on goals-per-game…

Richie Barker, goals-per-game 0.085

The current Rotherham United assistant manager endured a three year spell at the club from 2001 to 2004 before returning on loan in 2008.

The striker wasn’t really a goal scorer, netting 13 goals in 153 appearances as a player. After returning on loan and netting once in 12 games, the now 46-year-old joined on a permanent deal before retiring at the Yorkshire side.

Tom Pope, goals-per-game 0.075

The 36-year-old spent two years at the club from 2009-2011 before signing for Port Vale on a permanent basis.

Pope netted just four goals in 53 outings for the Millers and is regarded as one of their worst ever signings. He had a blinding career at Port Vale, and he now finds himself at Congleton Town, where he is still banging in the goals.

Dexter Blackstock, goals-per-game 0.063

The Oxford-born striker joined the Millers at the start of the 2016/17 season, and retired at the end of the campaign after feeling that it was time to stop.

He netted just one goal in 16 games, whilst putting in some abysmal performances up top. It came as a surprise to Millers fans after he had an impressive spell at Nottingham Forest, but it just looked as though it wasn’t meant to be.

Matt Tubbs, goals-per-game 0.059

Tubbs joined Rotherham United on loan from Bournemouth in the 2013/14 season after showing promise in his 38 games for the Cherries.

He netted just one goal in his 17 appearances and was supposed to be a man to look out for, but he failed to live up to his potential at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. After his spell in Yorkshire, he never managed to get into a rhythm.

George Hirst, goals-per-game 0.0

The now Portsmouth striker joined the Millers at the start of last season on loan from Leicester City and many had high hopes for the young man.

He made 31 appearances last season and netted a total of zero goals, and missed a lot of great chances that may have helped Rotherham United stay in the second tier. He is now having a impressive season at Portsmouth, scoring nine times and assisting four times.