Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says he hopes Luke Matheson will be available this weekend.

Scunthorpe United had to pull him out of the squad in their last game against Mansfield Town due to illness.

Matheson, 19, is “recovery well” ahead of the Iron’s matches over the Easter weekend.

The right-back is currently on loan from Wolves and is due to return to Bruno Lage’s side at the end of the season.

Hill has provided an update on his current situation and has said, as per the official club website:

“Luke’s recovering and we’re hoping he’ll be back available at the weekend.”

Scunthorpe United spell

Scunthorpe United swooped to sign the teenager on loan in the January transfer window to add more options to their squad.

He knows Hill well from playing under him at former club Rochdale and has made eight league appearances since making the temporary move to the Sands Venue Stadium.

Matheson started his career at Spotland and went on to make 31 appearances for the North West club in all competitions before being lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Wolves though and has been loaned out to Rochdale, Ipswich Town and Hamilton Academical since his switch to Molinuex.

Scunthorpe United only have five games left of the season and will be keen for Matheson to get some more minutes under his belt before he goes back.

The North Lincolnshire outfit are on the verge of relegation to the National League and are back in action this Friday against away at Leyton Orient, followed by a home clash against Stevenage on Monday.