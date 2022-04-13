Swansea City recruited Hannes Wolf on loan in January, and he has started to really hit his stride for Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea City’s loan swoop for the Austrian forward has given him the chance to play regular football after falling down the pecking order with German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

There has never been any doubts surrounding Wolf’s talents, but after a serious injury suffered in 2019, the 22-year-old had struggled to reach the heights he was tipped to reach before the blow. However, with plenty of his career still ahead of him and now back to his dangerous best, Wolf is flourishing under Martin’s management.

Wolf has shown exactly why he was so highly regarded when making his breakthrough, and Swansea City should really look to bring him back again next season…

Flourishing in South Wales

Wolf has spoken highly of life at Swansea City and under Martin’s management, and his happiness is showing on the pitch.

The Borussia Monchengladbach loan man has managed one goal and three assists in his last five games and the Swans have won four and drawn once, with Wolf starring on the left-hand side or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

His willingness to do the dirty work while also possessing the technical ability to create chances for Martin’s men has seen him play a starring role in the strong form of late. Wolf is a clearly talented player and his confidence is only growing, so Swansea City will surely want to keep him around next season.

Could a deal be done?

Well, there’s no option to make the loan move permanent, and he is still contracted to Monchengladbach for another two years, so there’s no pressure to sell.

After seeing him impress in the Championship, the German club may well be ready to bring Wolf back into their plans, but at the same time, there are plenty of options in their ranks in the roles Wolf can play.

With that in mind, maybe a return to Swansea City, be it permanent or temporary, could be best for all parties. It would likely come down to the Swans’ finances and Monchengladbach’s willingness to sell though, but it would certainly be a popular move among the Jack Army.