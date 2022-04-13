Sheffield Wednesday are a side looking to consolidate their place in the League One play-offs. The Owls currently sit 5th in the League One table.

Sheffield Wednesday have driven themselves into the top six on the wave of impressive form of late, going unbeaten in their last seven games. That seven-game unbeaten run is a small part of a larger picture that sees just two losses in their last 14 games.

Darren Moore’s side has just five games left in their League One campaign, and at this time in the season, thoughts are projected forward to next season and team rebuilding.

There has been talk that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Gillingham youngster Jack Tucker, a topic that came up in a fan Q&A with Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson.

Tucker’s progress at Gillingham…

Tucker has progressed through the youth ranks at Gillingham after they signed him from Whitstable Town. Since making his League One debut in the 2017/18 season, Tucker has gone on to make 112 third-tier appearances for the Gills.

Over the last two seasons, the 22-year-old centre-back has been a near ever-present player at the Priestfield Stadium. This season has seen the youngster make 40 appearances – scoring two goals.

Along the way, he has picked up many admirers and that includes Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals Portsmouth, who made a £200,000 offer for him in January.

When asked about any Sheffield Wednesday interest in Tucker, Yorkshire Live’s Howson was responded, saying he’d “not heard anything concrete yet to suggest Wednesday are in for him“, adding that Tucker’s contract runs out this summer.

Admitting that “the pedigree is there” with Tucker, Howson then stated that the centre of defence is an area of the side where Sheffield Wednesday need to bring in reinforcements.

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday are at that point of the current season where it isn’t quite over but they are looking ahead to next season.

Next season, no matter what division they are in, they will bring about the need to strengthen and reinforce the club. Howson points out that a lot of the Owls’ options at centre-back are players currently on loan from other clubs. Whilst he says that he hasn’t heard anything definite on Tucker, he does feel confident that Sheffield Wednesday “have already identified a number of potential transfer targets.”

Of course, you’d like to think that the calibre of player on that shortlist would be linked to whatever division Moore’s side find themselves playing in next season.