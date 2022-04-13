Middlesbrough haven’t had a striker break the 20-goal barrier since Bernie Slaven in the 1989-90 campaign. Some have come close, but others have fallen way short.

Middlesbrough have been hit and miss when it comes to strikers, quite literally in some respects. Yet there are certainly players who have failed to impress spectacularly.

At the moment, Boro’s current crop of strikers are sharing the goals between them. But in years gone by, some have barely, if ever, seen the net bulge when leading the line for the Teessiders.

Here, we look at Middlesbrough’s worst strikers of all time according to goals-per-game…

5. Luke Williams, goals per-game 0.06

The forward broke through into the first-team as a youngster and was often rotated with more experienced players.

He played most regularly as a striker, but could also play on the wing and as a number 10, and this could be a reason why his goals tally was hampered, as Williams played 43 games for Boro, scoring just three times.

4. Lee Dong-Gook, goals per-game: 0.06

Although prolific before and after playing for Middlesbrough in his native South Korea, his time on Teesside was certainly a period of his career to forget.

He signed on a free transfer in January 2007 and left the following summer. In 18 months at the club he scored twice in 29 appearances, with both goals coming against lower league opposition in cup competitions.

3. Alex Nimely, goals per-game: 0

The striker arrived on loan from Manchester City back in 2011 and made 10 appearances for Middlesbrough in all competitions. He failed to find the net in all of his games in a Boro shirt.

Since then he has gone on to play for the likes of Coventry City, Crystal Palace, and Port Vale in England, as well as spells in Romania, Norway, and Finland.

2. Lee Miller, goals per-game: 0

A product of the infamous Gordon Strachan era at Middlesbrough where Scottish players signing was commonplace, Lee Miller arrived from Aberdeen having been a steady scorer in the SPL.

However, the move to Middlesbrough didn’t bear fruit as 13 appearances garnered no goals.

After Strachan’s dismissal he was immediately sent out on loan and was sold to Carlisle United a year after signing.

1. Jason Euell, goals per-game: 0

Although somewhat of a cult figure at Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough fans won’t remember Jason Euell as fondly as the supporters of the club from South-East London.

The Jamaica international played 20 times for Boro in all competitions and didn’t score a single goal. Although he signed on a longer-term deal, Middlesbrough cancelled his contract after just one season and released him.